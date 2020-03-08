You can enjoy a ‘beastly breakfast’ with SA Zoo’s gentle giants

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever wanted to share a morning meal with the gentle giants of the savanna, now is your chance!

Registration is now open for the San Antonio Zoo’s Beastly Breakfast with the giraffes, planned for select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of March.

Guests can enjoy an all-you-care-to-eat meal that includes eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, yogurt, orange juice, water, and Starbucks coffee. Mimosas are also available for purchase.

After breakfast, each guest can then feed a giraffe its morning meal — two leaves of lettuce, per person.

An animal care specialist will be on site as well to provide more information to breakfastgoers on the giraffes.

The breakfast event lasts around two hours, according to zoo officials.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the breakfast will be underway by 9 a.m. Zoo admission is also required as a separate purchase and is not included in the breakfast event.

To participate, the breakfast will cost $19.99 per adult (12+) and $16.99 per child (ages 3-11). Regular zoo admission prices are $19.99 per adult and $16.99 per child, according to the zoo’s website.

The event is subject to change, depending on animal availability.

To learn more, or to register for the breakfast event, click here.

