Reward up to $5K offered for information about Circle K beer thieves

SAN ANTONIO – Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a pair of thieves who stole a case of beer from a Circle K on Feb. 21.

The robbery occurred just before 2 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store at 9675 Culebra Road.

One man stood at the door brandishing a handgun while a second man walked through the store and stole a case of beer, according to police.

The men fled the scene in an older-model white Dodge pickup truck

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

