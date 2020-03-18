Toyota plant in San Antonio shutting down temporarily
Employees will be paid during company shutdown
SAN ANTONIO – Toyota is suspending production at all of its auto and components plants in North America, including the one in San Antonio, the company said in a statement.
The company said the manufacturing facilities will be closed March 23 and 24, with production resuming March 25.
Toyota said it will continue to pay its employees during the two-day shutdown.
“Our service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate,” Toyota said in its statement.
The auto company said it’s closing down the facilities due to an anticipated decline in market demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown. This also will allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools. The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner,” the company’s statement continued.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
