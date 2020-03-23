State lawmakers, local leaders on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19
Facebook Live event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday
SAN ANTONIO – Several Texas lawmakers from the area will be joined by other government officials for a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Facebook Live will be available for viewing on the following Facebook Pages:
Questions can be submitted on those Facebook pages.
The following will be participating in the hour-long event:
- Texas State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (Dist. 120)
- Texas State Sen. Pete Flores
- Texas State Sen. Jose Menendez
- Dr. Charles J. Lerner, Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Taskforce Member
- Dawn Emerick, Director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District
- Anthony Ruiz, District Director San Antonio District Office U.S. Small Business Administration
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
