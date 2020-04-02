Cathedral bells set to toll in recognition of COVD-19 victims

SAN ANTONIO – The bells of the San Fernando Cathedral will ring out in sorrow and struggle throughout downtown San Antonio Thursday morning.

They are set to toll for one full minute as part of an effort to recognize and remember people who have died due to COVID-19 as well as those who are still struggling with the illness.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also has called for a moment of silence citywide.

The tribute is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the death toll in Bexar County from the coronavirus stood at nine, while 231 people have tested positive for it.

Comal County has 12 confirmed cases with one death.

For the first time, Kerr County has reported that it has had one person infected with the virus.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

