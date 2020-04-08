‘There’s nowhere for them to go’: Thru Project helping SA foster youth who are impacted by COVID-19 crisis

SAN ANTONIO – It’s hard enough for a foster teen who turns 18 and ages out of the system, but now they must deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thru Project has always helped these teens bridge the gap between foster care and adulthood by providing guidance and resources.

‘We’re trying to live minimal and be patient’: Local couple face uncertainty after furloughs

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the San Antonio nonprofit had 184 youth in its program but since then has seen an increase in foster youth reaching out.

"A lot of our youth work in service industries, in restaurants, hotels, they work in call centers, so they are being directly impacted," program outreach coordinator Robyn Parker said. "There's nowhere for them to go."

Currently, the Thru Project’s website has a list of emergency resources for those needing them and an emergency aid request form can be filled out for additional assistance.

"There is something out there for you, and we're constantly on the lookout for more resources," Parker said.

Also beyond the need for essential items and financial help, the organization also aids with any mental health problems people may be dealing with.

San Antonio Threads providing more than clothes during COVID-19 crisis

“It’s definitely an anxiety-filled time for them and our mentors are really amazing in stepping up to help,” Parker said. “What is important is talking to someone.”

With the help of some grants, the Thru Project is able to continue to help those who are in need.

“They need somebody who’s going to help them, guide them, advocate for them, and that’s what we are here for,” Parker said.

Click here for more additional information on the resources Thru Project provides.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: