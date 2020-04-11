Salesian Sisters to hold cascarónes ‘fight’ to launch new program
Sisters introduce ‘Friend a Sister’ program on Easter to connect with the community amidst COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO – A group of nuns are not only celebrating this Easter weekend through prayer, but also with a “cascarónes fight.”
The Salesian Sisters are hosting “Cascarones for Christ Celebrations” as a launch for a year-round program that connects them with the community.
“We’re going to have a live cascarón-friendly celebration,” said Sister Bernadette Mota, director of mission advancement for the Salesian Sisters. “And, it’s just going to be a way to have fun, to rejoice in the midst of all these challenges. We can still have a good time.”
Through the year-round program, “Friend a Sister,” participants are matched with a sister, who will offer daily prayers for their match’s intentions through phone conversations, emails or hand-written letters.
“It almost ended up being providential that we were starting this at this time because that’s pretty much what we can do right now,” said Mata. “We can communicate with people right now and we can pray for them. That’s the most important thing right now, the prayers. People are asking for prayers and that’s what we can do.”
And, with places of worship closed this Easter weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mota said they are hoping the new “Friend a Sister" program will give people another way to express their faith.
“I think this virus is showing us what is essential in life,” said Sister Rachel Crotti. “And, we need to value what is the most important.. that is really, the spirit of family, being together, priorities, more than anything else.”
The sisters will be in their courtyard at their San Antonio Provincial House on Facebook LIVE on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the event by clicking here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
