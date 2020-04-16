Edgewood ISD serves 150K+ meals to students as campuses remain closed

SAN ANTONIO – More than 150,000 meals have been handed out to students in the Edgewood Independent School District as area schools near six weeks of distant learning due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson with Edgewood said a total of 152,081 meals have been handed out, including 66,610 breakfast meals, 82,239 lunches and 3,232 snacks.

“We are so proud of our child nutrition staff for all of their work,” the spokesperson said.

To see where San Antonio-area students can receive free meals as they’re away from school campuses, click here.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended school closures until at least May 4 as people continue social distancing efforts.

