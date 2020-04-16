Edgewood ISD serves 150K+ meals to students as campuses remain closed
SAN ANTONIO – More than 150,000 meals have been handed out to students in the Edgewood Independent School District as area schools near six weeks of distant learning due to the pandemic.
A spokesperson with Edgewood said a total of 152,081 meals have been handed out, including 66,610 breakfast meals, 82,239 lunches and 3,232 snacks.
“We are so proud of our child nutrition staff for all of their work,” the spokesperson said.
Magik Theatre offering virtual activities, yoga, classes for kids while they’re away from school
To see where San Antonio-area students can receive free meals as they’re away from school campuses, click here.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended school closures until at least May 4 as people continue social distancing efforts.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
