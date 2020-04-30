Mobile testing site opening in Wilson County for one day only

Floresville, TEXAS – The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is opening another mobile testing site in Wilson County.

For one day only, the site will be open on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Floresville High School.

The site will test those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

You must make an appointment by registering at txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.

This is the second time a mobile testing site has opened up. The first took place earlier this month, and about 30 people signed up.