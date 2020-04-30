Mobile testing site opening in Wilson County for one day only
Appointment only site will be located at Floresville High School on May 3
Floresville, TEXAS – The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is opening another mobile testing site in Wilson County.
For one day only, the site will be open on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Floresville High School.
The site will test those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Third death confirmed at Floresville veteran’s home
You must make an appointment by registering at txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
This is the second time a mobile testing site has opened up. The first took place earlier this month, and about 30 people signed up.
KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.