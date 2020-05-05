San Antonio COVID-19 death toll reaches 52

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday evening, Bexar County’s coronavirus case count reached 1,677, officials said during their daily briefing. Two of the new cases were reported in the Bexar County Jail, while 23 cases came from the community.

The county’s death toll increased from 48 to 52 on Tuesday. One of those deaths was Clifford Childs, an inmate who contracted the disease in the Bexar County Jail.

Texas governor announces when nail salons, barber shops and gyms can open up

At the jail, 294 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Most of those infected, 217, have not shown symptoms, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

As of Tuesday, 802 people have recovered of COVID -19 as the recovery number begins to near the active case count number.

Hospitalization numbers went up, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Tuesday. Hospitals reported 61 COVID-19 patients, while 31 others in the hospital are under investigation. Thirty-five pateints are in the intensive care unit and 25 of them are intubated and using a ventilator.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

RELATED: Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 48 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 18 in all — occurred among residents at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-two of the 46 people who have died were Hispanic, 11 of those who died were black, 12 were white and one was Asian. Four of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.

Age Group Number of Cases (as of 5/4/20) % of Total Cases 0-19 86 5.20% 20-29 312 18.90% 30-39 327 19.80% 40-49 313 18.90% 50-59 284 17.20% 60-69 192 11.60% 70-79 94 5.70% 80-89 39 2.40% 90-99 4 0.20% 100-109 1 0.10%

Gender of patient Number of Cases (as of 5/4/20) % of Cases Male 919 56% Female 733 44%

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

Find the latest information for surrounding counties here:

Fatal outbreak at San Antonio nursing home

The virus quickly spread through Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation in late March, infecting more than 100 residents and staff and taking the lives of 18 residents so far.

After the outbreak was identified, city officials barred nursing home staffers from working in multiple nursing homes. Still, some of the infected staff members from the Southeast facility had already spent time at other locations.

The facility has a history of poor health and safety ratings. At least two people who worked at the facility during the outbreak and one family of a resident have spoken to KSAT about how they think the administrators failed to adequately respond.

A spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services confirmed the agency is investigating Southeast Nursing’s infection control practices, whether it properly screened staff and providers of critical services to residents and whether it has been following COVID-19 related guidance from state and federal authorities.