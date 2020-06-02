Cherrity Bar stays with mission to help community, Food Bank through COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit businesses and restaurants around the country, many were forced to shut down and some of those small businesses shut down forever.

The Cherrity Bar here in San Antonio wasn’t able to seat customers, but they did manage to keep their employees on and even step up and help out.

Texas Restaurant Relief Fund expands to support vandalized restaurants

The local restaurant uses their resources in their kitchen to cook and deliver 180 meals a day to the local food bank and through that the owner said it’s how they are able to stay open.