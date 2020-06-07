Great Graduates 2020: Eduardo Ramos

SAN ANTONIO – Eduardo Ramos is graduating at the top of his class. He’s the valedictorian at Fox Tech High School, but he said he is already excited about his next chapter — medical school.

In the meantime, he's heading to the University of Texas at Austin to study neuroscience.

Ramos said he has been passionate about robotics and the medical field, but when he took biology at Fox Tech, he said that's when he decided he wanted to be a neurosurgeon.

“I took the class and I loved it,” said Ramos. “And, one of the parts I loved the most was the nervous system. They taught us how it worked, and it was honestly pretty cool.”

Ramos had a busy senior year. He was in the academic decathlon, NHS, HOSA, a mariachi class, and he’s been busy with sports.

“I’ve been in cross country, I’ve been in track, I’ve been in archery, I’ve been in soccer,” said Ramos. “Just doing all these activities really made my high school experience fun.”

Ramos also had the opportunity to be on the soccer team with his younger brother, Eric Ramos.

“They added soccer to Fox Tech,” said Ramos. “I had time to bond with a lot of underclassmen and I got to play with my brother and a team. So, it was pretty cool.”

Jose Castro is a law and world history teacher at Fox Tech High School, but he also coaches cross country and track.

“He’s probably one of the best students that I’ve had. Very competitive,” said Castro. “He constantly aims for not only perfection, but giving 110% in everything that he does.”

