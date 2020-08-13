Affidavit: Man flashed handgun at ex-coworkers after he was fired from San Antonio Amazon facility

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police said brandished a handgun after he was fired from Amazon last month has been arrested.

Antae Harold Janvier, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.

Police said Janvier was an employee at an Amazon facility at 6422 East Campus on the far Northeast Side and was fired on July 24 by a human resources assistant.

The human resources employee asked an area manager to help escort Janvier out of the Amazon building, an arrest affidavit states.

Janvier went to his car then drove past the two employees and brandished a handgun, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Janvier told the two employees that he was going shoot them. One employee tried to take a photo of him as the other called police.

Booking records show he was arrested Wednesday. His bond has been set at $100,000.

