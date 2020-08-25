SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck 42-year-old man on Culebra Road, fled

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in searching for a driver who fatally struck a man on a West Side street earlier this month.

Pablo Hernandez, 42, was killed in the hit-and-run at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Culebra Road, according to Crime Stoppers.

He was walking in a crosswalk on Culebra Road at Zarzamora Streer and was struck by a Chevrolet truck heading eastbound on Culebra.

Hernandez was transported to University Hospital where he later died

The truck was traveling in the left lane at a high rate of speed, police said. It is a full-size Chevy truck with four doors, a dark color and an aftermarket lift.

It is expected to have damaged on the front left corner.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

