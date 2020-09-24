BCSO deputy already on probation fired after off-duty crash

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who was on probation has been fired following an off-duty incident.

Simona Barron, 31, was involved in an off-duty incident early Wednesday when she was involved in a crash and rolled her vehicle, BCSO confirmed.

San Antonio police performed a field sobriety test on Barron, but it’s unclear what the results were. BCSO officials said she wasn’t arrested.

Although the incident did not result in criminal charges, Sheriff Javier Salazar terminated Barron due to the nature of the incident.

Barron was issued a probationary order of dismissal after failing to perform satisfactorily during her probationary period.

