Vanessa Guillen’s family, friends celebrate her 21st birthday with march

HOUSTON, Texas – Family members, friends and supporters celebrated the life of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen with a march.

Guillen would have been 21 on Sunday.

Five months after Guillen’s death, family members say they are still waiting for justice.

Guillen disappeared in April. Just weeks later, her remains were found in a shallow grave 20 miles east of Fort Hood.

One of the suspects in Guillen’s murder fatally shot himself after being identified by law enforcement officials. The other suspect is in custody and charged in connection with Guillen’s disappearance.

