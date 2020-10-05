Vanessa Guillen’s family, friends celebrate her 21st birthday with march

HOUSTON, Texas – Family members, friends and supporters celebrated the life of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen with a march.
Guillen would have been 21 on Sunday.
Five months after Guillen’s death, family members say they are still waiting for justice.
Guillen disappeared in April. Just weeks later, her remains were found in a shallow grave 20 miles east of Fort Hood.
One of the suspects in Guillen’s murder fatally shot himself after being identified by law enforcement officials. The other suspect is in custody and charged in connection with Guillen’s disappearance.
Read also:
- Body found believed to be Vanessa Guillen’s, suspect killed himself, family attorney says
- Army suspects foul play in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance, congresswoman says
- Human remains found near Central Texas river during search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
- Man wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation fatally shoots self, Killeen police say
- Salma Hayek joins search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen