Medical examiner identifies man killed in South Side hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 65-year-old man that was killed in a South Side hit-and-run on Wednesday evening.

Horacio Ramirez was fatally struck by a pickup truck as he tried to cross the street in the 200 block of Moursund Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police the driver of a white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit Ramirez and then continued driving east on Ashley Road.

Ramirez was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS where he later died, police said.

SAPD said Ramirez was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. Officers are still looking for the driver of the truck, and if found, the driver will face charges of failing to stop and render aid, police said.

