Stretches of I-10 on Northwest Side will be closed for expansion project

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down stretches of Interstate 10 this week on the city’s Northwest Side.
The scheduled closures are part of the the department’s I-10 expansion project. The closures will allow crews to install digital message boards.
The closures will begin on Tuesday and end by early Thursday, according to a news release from the department. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the roads are open again.
The road closures are detailed below:
Tuesday, December 15 – 9:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from Ralph Fair Road to Dominion Drive
- Full closure of eastbound entrance ramp just before Ralph Fair Road and exit ramp to Boerne Stage Road
Wednesday, December 16 – 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from Dominion Drive to Camp Bullis Road
- Full closure of eastbound entrance ramp just before Boerne Stage Road and exit ramp to Dominion Drive
Wednesday, December 16 – 9:00 p.m. to Thursday, December 17 5:00 a.m.
- Full closure of westbound mainlanes from Dominion Drive to Boerne Stage Road
- Full closure of westbound entrance ramp just before Dominion Drive and exit ramp to Boerne Stage Road
- Full closure of westbound exit ramp to Old Fredericksburg Road