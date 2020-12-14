Stretches of I-10 on Northwest Side will be closed for expansion project

Published: December 14, 2020, 10:35 am Updated: December 14, 2020, 10:52 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down stretches of Interstate 10 this week on the city’s Northwest Side.

The scheduled closures are part of the the department’s I-10 expansion project. The closures will allow crews to install digital message boards.

The closures will begin on Tuesday and end by early Thursday, according to a news release from the department. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until the roads are open again.

The road closures are detailed below:

Tuesday, December 15 – 9:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from Ralph Fair Road to Dominion Drive

Full closure of eastbound entrance ramp just before Ralph Fair Road and exit ramp to Boerne Stage Road

Wednesday, December 16 – 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from Dominion Drive to Camp Bullis Road

Full closure of eastbound entrance ramp just before Boerne Stage Road and exit ramp to Dominion Drive

Wednesday, December 16 – 9:00 p.m. to Thursday, December 17 5:00 a.m.

Full closure of westbound mainlanes from Dominion Drive to Boerne Stage Road

Full closure of westbound entrance ramp just before Dominion Drive and exit ramp to Boerne Stage Road

Full closure of westbound exit ramp to Old Fredericksburg Road