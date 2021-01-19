Third suspect wanted in brutal beating outside men’s club is son of Elmendorf police chief

Sources confirmed that there is an active arrest warrant for Jonathan Pena, the general manager of the Capisce Gentlemen's Club.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side strip club general manager, who is also the son of the Elmendorf police chief, is wanted for his role in a brutal beating caught on camera outside the club.

Sources confirmed to the KSAT 12 Defenders that there is an active arrest warrant for Jonathan Pena, 27.

Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on Jan. 7 in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road outside Capisce Gentleman’s Club. The assault was caught on camera.

On Friday, police arrested Zachary Taylor Wiatrek, 23, and Aurelio Elizondo Jr., 27. Both are charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Though he survived, the victim suffered brain bleeding and a skull fracture as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Jonathan Pena has not yet been arrested in connection with this case, court records showed.

According to the arrest affidavits, the victim went to the club with Wiatrek and Elizondo, who he said are his friends. While he was waiting for a ride, he said Pena “dragged him inside and stripped him of his clothing,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Pena allegedly convinced Waitrek and Elizondo to beat him up, the victim told police.

Video of the incident was also shared with the KSAT 12 Defenders. In the graphic two-minute video, the victim could be seen naked on the ground with only a face mask under his chin.

When he stands up, a man in the video punches the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena spoke with the KSAT 12 Defenders on Jan. 11, before any arrests had occurred in the case.

The chief said he and his son “live separate lives.”

Marco Pena had said he did not believe his son would be charged and that Jonathan Pena told him the videos being shared on social media were not an accurate depiction of the incident that occurred.

After announcing the arrests of Wiatrek and Elizondo, San Antonio police said the investigation is active and more arrests may be forthcoming.

Court records showed Jonathan Pena was last arrested in 2016 and charged with causing injury to a child. He received probation after pleading no contest, according to the records.

Jonathan Pena was also previously charged with impersonating a public servant in 2012. In that case, he received deferred adjudication but did not satisfy the conditions laid out by the judge, records showed.

Read more:

San Antonio police arrest 2 after ‘vicious’ assault caught on camera outside strip club

BCSO searching for 14-year-old girl who disappeared in North Bexar County

Man shot, killed during argument that escalated after Loop 1604 crash, police say