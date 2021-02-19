Texas Diaper Bank to host distribution event Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Diaper Bank will host a drive-thru distribution event to help families affected by the winter storm.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, or until supplies last, at the nonprofits office at 1803 Grandstand Dr., Suite 150.

Registration for the event is not required and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last, officials said.

The following items will be distributed:

Diapers

Incontinence products

Period products

Wipes

Blankets

Coats

Socks

Texas Diaper Bank officials are asking residents for monetary donations, if they are able. Donations will help provide help to serve the most vulnerable from the storm in Bexar and surrounding 13 counties.

To make a monetary donation, click here.

