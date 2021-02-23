Eva Longoria joins San Antonio Food Bank in delivering food, items to local residents

SAN ANTONIO – Actress and philanthropist Eva Longoria helped deliver items to San Antonio residents who have been affected by last week’s winter storm and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas actress joined the San Antonio Food Bank in handing out food, water and pet food, among other items, on Monday afternoon.

“There are so many communities in need right now, not only because of COVID and then this Texas freeze, but just in life, there are sometimes people need a helping hand,” she said, adding that she’s excited to help the food bank “give out love.”

The food bank and nonprofits around Texas have been rallying to help community members in their recovery from the devastating winter storm, which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans.

An emergency fund, Let’s Help SA, was set up on Monday in the storm’s aftermath.

Money donated to the emergency fund will be distributed to the San Antonio Food Bank, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope, said Gordon Hartman, of Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation, which will spearhead and seek donations from the community.

The first $500,000 in donations will be matched by The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, The Harvey E. Najim Family Foundation and the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, Hartman said.

