This cute dog stole a unicorn toy five times from a store before he was rescued, shelter says

“Hey! Stop! You didn’t pay for that!” That is what you probably could have heard from a Dollar General store in Duplin County, North Carolina this week.

Except the store employee wasn’t talking to a person, they were talking to Sisu, a 1-year-old stray dog who stole a stuffed unicorn from the store five times before he was rescued. He previously resided at Duplin County Animal Services.

An animal control officer paid the store for the toy before they escorted Sisu and his new buddy to the county shelter on Thursday, according to officials.

Fortunately for the furry robber and his partner-in-crime, he has an adoption pending, the animal shelter said.

Sisu even got to star in a photoshoot with the unicorn, which is going viral on social media.

Check out some of our favorite shots below:

