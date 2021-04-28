Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 28: Metro Health reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 216,878 total COVID-19 cases and 3,354 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 402 new cases as of Wednesday. Three new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 252 patients are hospitalized, 72 are in the intensive care unit and 48 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 761,549 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 514,029 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

