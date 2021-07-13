‘Heavily intoxicated’ judge accused of hitting baby with door after forcing way into home, records say

San Marcos, Texas – A Guadalupe County court-at-law judge was “heavily intoxicated” and in an enraged state when he forced his way into a home, striking his baby son with a door, arrest affidavits released to the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

Judge Bill Squires, 46, was charged late Thursday with injury to a child and child endangerment, following the incident at a home in San Marcos.

Officials with the Hays County District Clerk’s Office released the records this week following a request from the Defenders.

San Marcos police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Stonehaven around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported disturbance.

Inside, the officers found Squires’ wife “clearly distressed and fearful,” while holding a 16-month-old baby whose eyes were red from crying, the affidavit states.

The woman told officers Squires had shown up at the home earlier in the night, banging on the front door of the residence and yelling to be let in.

As the woman went to unlock the door while holding the baby, Squires forced the door to fly open, striking the child on the head, the affidavit states.

Squires left the home before officers arrived. The baby showed no obvious signs of injury, according to the affidavit.

A second officer later pulled over a vehicle Squires was riding in.

The driver of the vehicle said he had gone to the home with Squires and acknowledged that the suspect had been banging on the front door while pushing his suitcases against it, the affidavit states.

The witness said the door “flew open” after the woman unlocked it but he recalled that the door struck her and not the baby, according to the affidavit.

The officer said when he attempted to speak with Squires, the suspect’s “breath smelled heavily of alcohol,” he was unsteady on his feet, had to be supported by another officer at all times and had several small bottles of liquor in his possession, the affidavit states.

A Department of Public Safety Trooper told police he had been summoned to the home earlier in the day, and received information from the woman that the family had recently returned from Mexico and that Squires had attempted to steal her boarding passes in an effort to temporarily keep her from returning to the United States, the affidavit states.

Squires, during that same trip, was also accused of telling a nine-year-old family member that she would never see his wife again, according to the affidavit.

The trooper and the woman both perceived the statement to be a threat on the woman’s life, the affidavit states.

The incident was reported to Austin police, upon the family’s return to the United States.

The Defenders requested the APD report Sunday, but have so far not been provided a copy of it.

Squires’ arrest affidavit describes him as being “heavily intoxicated and in an enraged state” Thursday, and that any reasonable person knows not to open a door to a home containing small children in that matter.

He was arrested and then booked into the Hays County Jail, before being released Friday on bonds totaling $6,000, records show.

Squires faces two state jail felony charges, Hays County court records confirm.

Squires and his Guadalupe County court staff have not responded to repeated requests for comment from the Defenders.

An automated email on Friday stated that his court was scheduled to resume operations Monday, following a two-week vacation for staff.

Officials have not said if Squires is continuing to hear cases while facing felony charges.

