Alleged serial rapist indicted by grand jury on multiple charges

Michael A. Garcia, 53, was arrested in May of 2021. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police have called a serial rapist has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on multiple charges in three sex assault cases.

San Antonio police say they have linked Michael Garcia, 53, to at least six sexual assaults from DNA obtained after an April 2021 traffic stop.

Garcia was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault for allegedly using a knife on Aug. 18, 2016, to threaten his victim.

Investigators say Garcia forced a 22-year-old woman into his SUV and sexually assaulted her in an alley north of Woodlawn Lake.

In a second indictment, Garcia was also formally charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault from an incident on April 2, 2011, when he is accused of using a gun to threaten his victim into complying.

In a third indictment, Garcia is facing four counts of sexual assault. The indictment alleges that Garcia used threats of violence against his victim on June 6, 2006.

Ad

Police took Garcia into custody on April 20 after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and told officers that he “possibly had some active warrants for his arrest,” according to investigators.

His DNA was taken from a water bottle that an officer had given him while he was in custody, the affidavit states.

Investigators were able to link the DNA from a Sexual Assault Nurses Exam on the victim to at least six sexual assaults involving different victims.

These cases will be prosecuted in the 290th District Court. Aggravated sexual assault is a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Read also: