Man shot in the face called wife just before he died, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a man who died outside a Southeast side store after being shot in the face.

They say Juan Martinez, 57, is the man who was found wounded in his truck late Monday night outside a Dollar General store in the 2000 block of E. Southcross.

San Antonio police are still investigating his murder, which happened around 10:30 p.m.

A preliminary report says Martinez called his wife just after he was shot.

Paramedics found him in his truck and tried to save him, but were unsuccessful.

Police say their investigation shows the shooting happened at a gas station about a block away.

Their report says it appears the shooter reached inside the cab of Martinez’s truck and shot him in the face.

It says after he was wounded, Martinez was able to drive the short distance to the Dollar General parking lot where he was found.

Police have not released a motive for the murder or made any arrests.