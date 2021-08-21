San Antonio-based online dessert company opens walk-up store

SAN ANTONIO – Another bakery to satisfy your sweet tooth has arrived in San Antonio and the menu is anything but ordinary.

San Antonio-based company, Cereal Killer Treats, started as an online bakery serving up cookies and dessert bars but now, they have opened up a walk-up pastry shop called C.K.S. Pastry House.

The Pastry House offers cookie flavors you might not find in your local bakeries, such as an Ube Crinkle Cookie or a “Neon Sugar High,” which consists of a cotton candy base with Sixlets, Golden Oreos, white chocolate chunks, and cotton candy pieces inside.

Ube Crinkle Cookies from C.K.S. Pastry House (C.K.S Pastry House)

Cookies aren’t the only unique treats in the shop.

C.K.S. Pastry House also offers crobasneks, a beef bratwurst and cheese stuffed inside croissant dough, scones, pizza croissants and more.

Ad

Pizza Croissants at C.K.S. Pastry House (C.K.S Pastry House)

The menu changes every week, so you’ll have to check on their Facebook page to see what is cooking up in-store.

The store is a walk-up however, they do offer curbside pick-up Thursday through Saturday and limited deliveries on Thursdays and Fridays within a 10-mile radius and on orders of $20 or more.

C.K.S. encourages customers to place an order online or by calling the store at 210-753-2032.

C.K.S. Pastry House is located at 1031 Patricia, Suite 104, San Antonio, Texas between India Oven & Jazzercise.

Read Also:

These San Antonio restaurants are offering to-go specials