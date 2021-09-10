United Way volunteers commemorate 9/11 anniversary in San Antonio by helping needy families

More than 300 volunteers with the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday by building 1,200 Family Emergency Preparedness Starter Kits for local families in support of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance (9/11 Day). Courtesy: United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – More than 300 volunteers with the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday by building 1,200 Family Emergency Preparedness Starter Kits for local families in support of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance (9/11 Day).

The volunteers gathered at the Salvation Army to build the kits with supplies needed in emergencies, such as flashlights, snacks, first-aid kits, foldable water bottles and emergency foil mylar thermal blankets, plus guidance for how to create and practice a disaster preparedness plan.

The kits will be distributed by the American Red Cross, Any Baby Can of San Antonio, Alamo Community Colleges and other agencies, a news release said.

“As San Antonio marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, United Way is pleased to offer this meaningful service activity to commemorate this occasion and honor the victims and heroes of that day,” said Chris Martin, president and CEO, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County. “In the wake of the attacks, people in San Antonio and around the world stepped up in unprecedented ways to support the rescue and recovery efforts. Our local volunteers hope to recreate that unified spirit of service on this year’s day of action.”

The volunteers will also prepare kits on Saturday.

