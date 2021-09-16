COVID-19 testing at San Antonio ISD will continue after superintendent leaves district

What does future of COVID-19 testing look like at SAISD schools after superintendent leaves?

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 testing at schools has been a top priority for San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Pedro Martinez with more than 79,000 tests being administered this year.

A school district spokesperson said even though Martinez is leaving the district later this month, free COVID--19 testing will continue to be offered to students.

The district has been working with the nonprofit Community Labs to test students for COVID-19 since last year.

Sal Webber, president of Community Labs, said Martinez is a strong supporter of testing at schools.

“Pedro Martinez has been a supporter of us from the very beginning, and he took a leadership role in wanting testing in his schools to keep as many children in school as possible,” Webber said.

Since the new school year started, about 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases among students have been reported, SAISD officials said.

“We catch people who are pre-symptomatic and you can send home one or two people who actually are positive and the rest of children can continue going to school,” Webber said.

Fabiola Rivera, associate principal at Advanced Learning Academy, said COVID-19 testing has allowed students to continue with their everyday lives.

“All of our athletes test every single week and are able to participate after testing,” Rivera said.

Students get tested for COVID-19 at their school every Thursday.

“It helps a lot. My dad’s high risk, so it’s very helpful that I’m able to get tested and know that I’m going home and I don’t have it,” said Jaeyln Alvarez, a student.

