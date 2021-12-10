San Antonio police identify suspect arrested in shooting of ‘homeless’ man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the man who they arrested in connection with the shooting of another man on the Northwest side Thursday night.

They say they tracked down Carlos Escobedo, 51, about a block away from the scene of the shooting, which happened in the 1800 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

According to officers at the scene, the two suspects were involved in an argument with the victim, who they described as homeless.

They say Escobedo suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the 46-year-old victim, hitting him once in his upper body.

The man who was wounded was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

At the time, police said he was in critical condition.

The two suspects ran away, but police caught up with Escobedo a short time later.

They had just a vague description of the second suspect.

However, police said their investigation will continue.