69º

LIVE

Local News

SAPD: Man shot in botched drug deal at Northwest Side apartment complex

Shooting victim didn’t give much info on suspect, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Northwest Side
SAPD investigates a shooting on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in the 4000 block of Horizon Hill. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a drug deal-gone-wrong at a Northwest Side apartment complex late Monday, according to police.

San Antonio police said officers responded to the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. at the Horizon Hill apartments located in the 4000 block of Horizon Hill, near Callaghan Road.

The man, in his 20s, and another person were making an exchange when the other person started shooting, police said.

The man was struck by a bullet and transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said he did not give much information about the shooter.

The incident is under investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter