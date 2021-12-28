SAPD: Man shot in botched drug deal at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAPD investigates a shooting on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in the 4000 block of Horizon Hill.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a drug deal-gone-wrong at a Northwest Side apartment complex late Monday, according to police.

San Antonio police said officers responded to the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. at the Horizon Hill apartments located in the 4000 block of Horizon Hill, near Callaghan Road.

The man, in his 20s, and another person were making an exchange when the other person started shooting, police said.

The man was struck by a bullet and transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said he did not give much information about the shooter.

The incident is under investigation.

