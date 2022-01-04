Robots, Metaverse, transportation on display at Consumer Electronics Show

Tech lovers and gadget geeks are descending on Las Vegas for a scaled-down, but highly innovative, in-person Consumer Electronics Show.

It officially kicks off Wednesday, but some of the 2200 exhibitors are already giving show-goers a sneak peak into what’s new and what’s next.

Products run the gamut and include things like a lamp that lets you awaken to the experience of a natural sunrise or a retainer-shaped toothbrush that allows you to brush all of your pearly whites in as little as 10 seconds.

“You are looking at products that are in the stores now, but also looking at what’s next,” said Jim Fellinger, senior manger of industry communications with the Consumer Technology Association.

What’s next is the Metaverse, a sort of 3-D version of the internet. For now, people experience the Metaverse by using AR or VR headsets that let them immerse themselves in another world. But, it’s technology that Fellinger said has applications far beyond entertainment and gaming.

“If you think of people who require therapy or have gone through trauma, the Metaverse presents you with a place where you can comfortably go in and explore things like therapy and counseling.”

Health technology is surging during the pandemic, too. There are more and more wearables, evolving home testing for COVID-19, and even a device that monitors your dog’s mood.

Technology is also driving the future of transportation. Robots, scooters and bikes roam the floors. And, there’s an announcement in store for pickup drivers.

“GM will actually be showcasing its brand new Silverado electric truck,” Fellinger said.

And, in a spectacle of a challenge, autonomous race cars will compete on the speedway, moving at about 140 mph.

