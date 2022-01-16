49º

Toddler struck by vehicle after wandering away from family’s home, Houston police say

The child is in critical condition at an area hospital

Cody King, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON – A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after Houston police said he was struck by a vehicle after wandering away from his family’s home overnight.

According to KSAT’s sister station KPRC, the child was reported missing around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Overbrook Drive.

Police said it was around that same time when officers were also called out to a crash not far from the child’s home, in the 13800 block of Westheimer.

When officers arrived, they found the child had been struck by a vehicle. He was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, KPRC reports.

The driver involved in the incident was cooperative with police and remained on scene.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

