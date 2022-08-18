87º

Viral post warns parents about posting too much information in back-to-school photos

‘Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child,’ police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Students head back to school

Seguin police are warning parents about the potential dangers of sharing back-to-school photos.

Seguin Police Department shared a viral post from Carver County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday that shows an example of what information is seemingly safe to share.

The photo suggests safe information to share including students’ favorite classes and activities.

Information that police suggest keeping private include a student’s grade, teacher and school.

”No matter your privacy setting or friends, it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum,” deputies said.

“Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child,” the post says in part. “School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers.”

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

