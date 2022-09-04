Palomino Fest dedicated to Robb Elementary victims and survivors

This year’s festival feels a little different on the heels of the Robb shooting.

UVALDE – The Uvalde community is trying to find ways to move forward with the Robb Elementary tragedy only three months in the rearview.

This Labor Day weekend, families had a chance for one last weekend of summer break fun with the annual Palomino Festival at the County Fairplex.

The gates open at 5 today for Palomino Fest here at the Uvalde Co. Fairplex. This is the last big event of the summer before kids head back to school on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/asTfbP1sYv — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) September 3, 2022

Despite the untimely rain, there was still plenty of excitement for Saturday’s events.

Heaven and Nazalia just moved to Uvalde two weeks ago and this was their first time at Palomino Fest.

“Probably just like to watch the show and the rodeo or something,” Heaven said when talking about what she was excited for.

Nazalia agreed simply saying “the rodeo.”

Zammarh Martinez moved to Uvalde a year ago and she’s been to Palomino Fest before.

“We’re all just here trying to can’t say move on cause the pain is still gonna be there but to enjoy what little we can,” she said.

This year’s festival feels a little different on the heels of the Robb shooting.

”The theme for Palomino Fest this year is Uvalde strong,” organizer Ismael Martinez said.

Saturday morning, families of the 21 victims took part in the festival’s parade, showing the faces and names of the ones taken on May 24th.

Ismael explained COVID canceled the festivities for the past few years. This year plans were set early for the Labor Day weekend celebration.

“That was all good and then May 24 comes and it, and it brought everything to a halt,” Ismael said.

The organizing board debated putting on the festival but decided on it because they could use the weekend to honor those who were killed and donate to those who were hurt.

“We decided that the $25,000 instead of going to the scholarship, it’s going to go to the families of the students that were injured,” Ismael said.

The weekend of fun served as a moment of joy for a community still saturated in sadness.

“We can, even though the pain is still there, we can still enjoy what little life that there is cause life is short, you never know what can happen,” Zammarh said.

Sunday is the final night of Palomino Fest, the gates open at 5 p.m.

There will be a special tribute to the 21 Robb victims during the Los Palominos performance at 9 p.m.

