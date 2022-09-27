CPS Energy customers to receive City Council-approved rebate as credit on December bill

SAN ANTONIO – This December, CPS Energy customers will receive a credit from the City of San Antonio as part of recent action by the City Council, according to a press release from CPS Energy.

The rebate comes after high natural gas prices, and extremely hot summer weather led to outstanding customer bills and revenues to the city that exceeded normal expectations, said CPS Energy.

City Council approved the return of $50 million back to customers as part of the adoption of the City’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“Returning this revenue is the least the City can do for the public, which owns CPS Energy and deserves consideration at a time when high energy prices are taking a toll on household budgets,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “For those who feel they can afford to pass up the credit, we are providing the opportunity to opt-out to better help our neighbors in need.”

All active CPS Energy electric customers will receive direct credits based on their July 2022 electric usage, said CPS Energy.

In total, customers will receive $42.5 million, which will be credited to all CPS Energy electric customers in the same way it was collected, with the average residential customer receiving a $29 credit.

The range of a customer’s credit will be based on their July electric usage in kilowatt hours (kWh), as shown below:

Up to 1,000 kWh, credit up to $18

1,000 – 2,000 kWh, credit $18 – $36

2,001 – 4,000 kWh, credit $36 – $72

Additionally, the city council approved the remaining $7.5 million to help low-income customers who have past-due balances with up to $300 in assistance, which cannot exceed their total past due balance, and who are also, as of July 31, 2022, enrolled in:

According to the release, the city is placing $5.5 million of the $7.5 million in the REAP Immediate Assistance Fund and $2 million for future assistance. CPS Energy is also contributing $1 million to REAP this year and an additional $2 million for distribution in line with REAP’s governing rules.

CPS Energy says residential and business customers who do not have a past due balance may opt out of receiving the credit and redirect those funds to REAP to help their neighbors in need or contribute to the weatherization of homes, including minor repairs.

Beginning in November, customers will be able to indicate their preference to opt out, according to the release.

“We will apply the City’s credit and continue to deliver needed assistance to our most vulnerable customers,” said CPS Energy President & CEO Rudy D. Garza. “If you plan to opt-out of the credit, please let CPS Energy know as soon as possible in November so we can redirect the dollars to your preferred choice of bill assistance or the weatherization program.”