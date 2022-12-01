Things to do around San Antonio this December

Happy holidays everyone — Santa Claus is coming to town and there are lots of things to do around our beloved city.

San Antonio and the surrounding areas are known for having great holiday light displays and fun family-friendly activities.

If you’re looking to add a new holiday tradition to your life there are many places around town with holiday events that you can check out.

My favorite Christmas tradition is making honey cookies (an old German recipe that’s been handed down in my family for generations) and watching “Jingle All the Way.” It’s turbo time!!

Here’s what is going on in the San Antonio area in December:

Natural Bridge Caverns (Copyright 2012 Mark Langford www.mlphoto.com)

Santa’s Railroad Wonderland - This event takes place over several weekends at the - This event takes place over several weekends at the Texas Transportation Museum. From 5:30-9 p.m. on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 guests can visit the museum, which will be decked out in holiday lights. Santa will also be making visits from the North Pole and will be available for photos.

Nutcracker - The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is putting on its annual - The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is putting on its annual Nutcracker performance . There are three shows scheduled between Dec. 9 and 10. There will be a holiday market and treats available for purchase.

Kwanzaa Market Festival - This - This free festival is taking place on Dec. 10. It is an opportunity to sell and purchase culturally enriching products, handmade goods, items for Kwanzaa celebration, and African-inspired clothing and accessories. This year Kwanzaa falls on Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Movie in the Park - You can watch “Shrek The Halls” at the base of the - You can watch “Shrek The Halls” at the base of the Tower of the Americas on Dec. 10 as part of the Movies in the Park series. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

Kinder Fest in Boerne - The spirit of Christmas will be alive in Boerne Dec. 16-18 at - The spirit of Christmas will be alive in Boerne Dec. 16-18 at Kinder Fest. There will be a cookie crawl, appearances from Santa and a scavenger hunt that will take you through stores on a hunt for Old Saint Nick.

Chanukah on the River - Chanukah on the River takes place on Dec. 18 at the Arneson River Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music, kosher concessions, free donuts and the lighting of a 9-foot menorah.

SeaWorld San Antonio - SeaWorld San Antonio is decking out the halls for one of the biggest Christmas celebrations in Texas. Guests will be greeted with millions of twinkling lights blanketing the park and will have an opportunity to meet Santa while sipping hot chocolate and singing along with Christmas carolers. The event runs through Jan. 2.

From 2017 Photoshoot. (Courtesy of SeaWorld San Antonio)

San Antonio Zoo - The - The San Antonio Zoo has lit up again for the annual Zoo Lights holiday celebration. There are parades, live music a light tunnel and camel rides available for guests to celebrate the holiday season. Zoo Lights runs through Jan. 1.

Rotary Ice Rink - You can skate around San Antonio’s Travis Park at the - You can skate around San Antonio’s Travis Park at the Rotary Ice Rink in December. Travis Park will also host Rink Reel movie nights, live jazz music and Santa photo opportunities throughout the skating season. Rotary Club of San Antonio and Centro San Antonio help organize the event.

Lightscape - Tickets for the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s - Tickets for the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Lightscape lets guests walk through an immersive light display that illuminates a one-mile path through the garden. Lightscape will run through Jan. 8.

Fishing - Thousands of - Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio in December. Live Oak City, Miller’s Pond and Southside Lions Park will all be stocked at least once.

Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls - This holiday celebration will run through Dec. 31 at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls. More than two million lights cover upwards of 350 sculptures. - This holiday celebration will run through Dec. 31 at Lakeside Park in Marble Falls. More than two million lights cover upwards of 350 sculptures. Marble Falls’ Walkway of Lights is funded entirely by donations every year and attendance is free.

Marble Falls Walkway of Lights (Look Think Make)

Where to get your photo taken with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Reservations for photo sessions, which are a holiday tradition for many families, are highly encouraged and at some locations, they are required.

The following locations are offering Santa photos for 2022:

Stock images of children with Santa Claus. (Pexels)

