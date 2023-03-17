49º

Local News

Legoland Discovery Center celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by ‘dyeing’ bricks in San Antonio River replica green

Display will be displayed through Monday, March 20

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: KSATKids, San Antonio, Legoland Discovery Center
Legoland Discovery Center celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by dyeing river in its mini land green (Legoland)

SAN ANTONIOLegoland Discovery Center celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Friday by “dyeing” its Lego-style replication of San Antonio’s iconic river green.

The center changed the color of the river in its Miniland San Antonio by adding approximately 4,000 green Lego bricks, a news release said.

The lego structure replicates the city’s downtown area, showcasing some of San Antonio’s most beloved landmarks built by hand from more than 1.5 million Lego bricks.

The setup features the Alamo, the Spanish Governor’s Palace, the famed River Walk, Torch of Friendship, Market Square, San Antonio’s historic Missions, and other recreated sites.

The most significant construction piece within the city replica is the Alamodome, made of 50,000 LEGO bricks and weighing 250 pounds.

Sea Life San Antonio has also turned its Harbor Exhibit green with special lights so guests enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The St. Patrick’s Day features will remain on display through Monday, March 20.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email