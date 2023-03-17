Legoland Discovery Center celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by ‘dyeing’ bricks in San Antonio River replica green

Legoland Discovery Center celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by dyeing river in its mini land green

SAN ANTONIO – Legoland Discovery Center celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Friday by “dyeing” its Lego-style replication of San Antonio’s iconic river green.

The center changed the color of the river in its Miniland San Antonio by adding approximately 4,000 green Lego bricks, a news release said.

The lego structure replicates the city’s downtown area, showcasing some of San Antonio’s most beloved landmarks built by hand from more than 1.5 million Lego bricks.

The setup features the Alamo, the Spanish Governor’s Palace, the famed River Walk, Torch of Friendship, Market Square, San Antonio’s historic Missions, and other recreated sites.

The most significant construction piece within the city replica is the Alamodome, made of 50,000 LEGO bricks and weighing 250 pounds.

Sea Life San Antonio has also turned its Harbor Exhibit green with special lights so guests enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The St. Patrick’s Day features will remain on display through Monday, March 20.

