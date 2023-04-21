No jury trials scheduled next week... blame it on Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a Fiesta tradition you may not have known about-- no new jury trials for the week.

While judges are still holding hearings and the justice center is open, the Central Jury Room will be empty as revelers descend on downtown San Antonio for the event.

No jury panels during the Fiesta week isn’t anything new. In fact, it started years ago as there were some Fiesta events taking place around the justice center that forced street closures.

There aren’t many big events still in that downtown area, but construction, increased parking fees and traffic remain a problem.

“We don’t want to put anybody in any more stress than needed,” said Chief Central Jury Bailiff Julieta Schulze.

So, what are you to do if you did get a jury summons next week?

Look at the summons closely because you won’t be reporting to the Central Jury Room.

“If you get a summons to report, that is probably your precinct that is requesting you and they are holding trials,” Schulze said.

Jury panels will resume May 1 and Schulze anticipates it being a very busy week.

As a reminder, jury duty is no longer done on Zoom and you must now report in-person.

If you need to reschedule your summons date or have questions you can visit bexar.org/jury.

Read other court-related stories: