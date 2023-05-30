86º

Local News

Woman hit by truck while chasing her dog in downtown, SAPD says

Crash happened on Santa Rosa Street near Houston Street; woman sustained life-threatening injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Downtown
A woman chasing after her dog was hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in downtown San Antonio, police say. (Ken Huizar, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was chasing after her dog was hit by a pickup truck downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a woman in her late 60s was using a walker and walked out in front of a truck on North Santa Rosa Street near West Houston Street on Tuesday afternoon.

She was trying to catch her dog as it was running across Santa Rosa. She was hit by a truck turning left onto the street, police said.

The woman suffered a leg injury and head trauma. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not found to be impaired and remained at the scene, police said.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email