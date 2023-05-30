Woman hit by truck while chasing her dog in downtown, SAPD says

A woman chasing after her dog was hit by a pickup truck on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in downtown San Antonio, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was chasing after her dog was hit by a pickup truck downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a woman in her late 60s was using a walker and walked out in front of a truck on North Santa Rosa Street near West Houston Street on Tuesday afternoon.

She was trying to catch her dog as it was running across Santa Rosa. She was hit by a truck turning left onto the street, police said.

The woman suffered a leg injury and head trauma. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not found to be impaired and remained at the scene, police said.

Read also: