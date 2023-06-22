Massive apartment fire injures 2, forces dozens from their homes, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A massive fire at a North Side apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital and forced more than a dozen others out of their homes early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at the ICON Apartments in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive, not far from both Blanco Road and Churchill High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found a heavy fire on the second floor of an apartment building and several people on the balconies and immediately began rescuing them.

Fire officials said one woman did suffer minor burns and another person jumped from the balcony and was hurt. Both people were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Firefighters say more than a dozen people were forced to evacuate their homes. The whole building is now out of commission and residents will now have to find a new place to stay.

Several pets were also killed as a result of the fire, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear. It is not believed to be related to lightning that was happening in the area.

Authorities said 15 of the 16 units were occupied and that apartment managers are presently working to find a place for their residents.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 37 units answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.