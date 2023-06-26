4 sea lion pups born at SeaWorld San Antonio

Four sea lion pups were born at SeaWorld San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio has welcomed four baby sea lions to the family.

The pups join 37 other California sea lions, seven harbor seals and several Asian small-clawed sea otters at the park’s Pacific Point Preserve exhibit.

Sea lions are two feet long and weigh about 15 pounds at birth.

On average, they can grow to be seven feet long and weigh up to 700 pounds.

At birth, California sea lions cannot swim. They will spend the first few days learning to swim with guidance from their mother.

Sea lions are a part of the scientific order Pinnipedia, which includes seals and walruses.

Guests can see the pups and the rest of the Pacific Point Preserve family now.

