Man shot, killed during robbery at trail on Northwest Side, police say

Police said the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Border Brook Trailhead in the 6900 block of Border Brook.

The victim in his 20s was with his girlfriend at the trailhead when two men in ski masks came out from behind some rocks and tried to rob him, police said.

The robbers shot him multiple times before they fled. The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

