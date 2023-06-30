80º

Man shot, killed during robbery at trail on Northwest Side, police say

SAPD: Victim was with his girlfriend when masked men tried to rob him

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was shot and killed by two masked robbers on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Border Brook Trailhead in the 6900 block of Border Brook. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by two masked robbers at a trailhead on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Border Brook Trailhead in the 6900 block of Border Brook.

The victim in his 20s was with his girlfriend at the trailhead when two men in ski masks came out from behind some rocks and tried to rob him, police said.

The robbers shot him multiple times before they fled. The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

