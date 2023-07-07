Bicyclist hit at West Side intersection, taken to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at a West Side intersection and taken to the hospital on Friday morning.
San Antonio police said the incident happened after 5 a.m. at Culebra Road and Benrus Drive.
The bicyclist, who did not have any lights on his bike, entered the intersection as a vehicle had the green light, police said.
The vehicle hit the bicyclist at a low speed, causing minor injuries to his head and leg, police said.
He was taken to University Hospital by EMS and is expected to recover.
