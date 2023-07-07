Bicyclist hit at West Side intersection, taken to hospital

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Culebra Road and Benrus Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle at a West Side intersection and taken to the hospital on Friday morning.

San Antonio police said the incident happened after 5 a.m. at Culebra Road and Benrus Drive.

The bicyclist, who did not have any lights on his bike, entered the intersection as a vehicle had the green light, police said.

The vehicle hit the bicyclist at a low speed, causing minor injuries to his head and leg, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital by EMS and is expected to recover.

Read also: