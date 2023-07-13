104º

Trial to begin Friday for Tejano singer charged with sexual assault of a child

Jesse Farias, singer of La Tropa F, charged back in 2021

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for the singer of the Tejano band La Tropa F will begin this week.

Jesse Farias was arrested and charged in 2021 with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, according to online court records.

A jury was selected Thursday with opening statements expected Friday afternoon in the 379th District Court with presiding Judge Ron Rangel.

Since Farias’ arrest, La Tropa F has been inactive and haven’t performed any shows.

Because this is a sexual assault case, KSAT 12 News will not be disclosing the victim’s identity.

If found guilty, Farias faces a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

