Trial to begin Friday for Tejano singer charged with sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for the singer of the Tejano band La Tropa F will begin this week.
Jesse Farias was arrested and charged in 2021 with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, according to online court records.
A jury was selected Thursday with opening statements expected Friday afternoon in the 379th District Court with presiding Judge Ron Rangel.
Since Farias’ arrest, La Tropa F has been inactive and haven’t performed any shows.
Because this is a sexual assault case, KSAT 12 News will not be disclosing the victim’s identity.
If found guilty, Farias faces a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.