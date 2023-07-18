CPS Energy invites community feedback at open house sessions

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is hosting two open house sessions to gather feedback and engage the community on Wednesday, July 26.

The open house will be held at CPS headquarters located at 500 McCullough.

The morning session is from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The evening session will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

“We look forward to productive engagement and dialogue with our community at our upcoming open house,” DeAnna Hardwick, Chief Customer Strategy Officer said. “Our team is dedicated to being transparent and providing various opportunities for our customers to weigh in on what their community-owned utility is doing. We value the feedback we receive and are committed to working closely with our community as we weigh the future decisions CPS Energy will make.”

The open house will also feature information stations meant to inform the community on topics around energy conservation, billing and more.

Attendees can also give their feedback in CPS Energy’s public input survey. It will gauge customer feedback around ongoing investments and customer programs.

The survey is available until Aug. 31.

The open house is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the surface lot in front of the building.