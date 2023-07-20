New leader for nonprofit that helps the homeless has a heart for service

Erika Borrego, the new president and CEO of Corzon Ministries, has a heart for helping people.

SAN ANTONIO – Erika Borrego, the new president and CEO of Corzon Ministries, has a heart for helping people.

The St. Mary’s University and Our Lady of the Lake University graduate has a background in social work and spent 18 years helping the San Antonio Food Bank thrive.

Borrego said these experiences have prepared her to lead Corazon Ministries.

“My hope is to create a new footprint and make an impact in the unhoused community here in San Antonio,” she said.

Corazon Ministries has been around for more than two decades, but the homeless ministry stepped up its mission during the pandemic.

“We provide meals, showers, case management activities -- just get them out of the elements and, on occasion, sometimes even overnight sheltering,” Borrego said.

Last year, the nonprofit’s Day Center, which runs on a staff of 26 and a $2.7 million budget, served more than 50,000 meals and helped more than 200 people.

Two and a half months into her new role, Borrego has been inspired by the staff’s heart to serve.

“It’s created a weight and responsibility in my heart for all the work that we as an organization and me as a leader for this organization have ahead of us,” she said.

Borrego is still strategizing on a plan for the next three to five years, but she says whatever that is, it will take heart and community to achieve.

“I highly encourage people to come out and take a tour and visit with us and spend just a little bit of time with our folks who have made the journey out of homelessness,” she said.