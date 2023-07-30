96º
71-year-old woman struck, killed by car on Northeast Side, SAPD says

If found, the driver will face one charge of failure to stop and render aid - death

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

FILE - San Antonio Fire Department EMS respond to scene (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead, and a driver is on the run after a crash on the city’s Northeast Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:37 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Randolph Boulevard.

Police said the woman was walking along the roadway when an unknown vehicle struck her.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The driver of the car fled before police arrival.

If found, the driver will face one charge of failure to stop and render aid - death.

