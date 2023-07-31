Medical Examiner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash outside Loop 1604

SAPD investigates crash on July 27, 2023 near the intersection of Culebra Road and Stillwater Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a motorcyclist that was killed in a crash with an SUV just outside Loop 1604 last week.

The motorcyclist was identified as Joshua Brooks, 43, of San Antonio.

SAPD responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Culebra Road and Stillwater Parkway.

Police said Brooks was speeding westbound when he crashed into the front passenger side of a Nissan Pathfinder turning left onto Stillwater Parkway.

Officials said Brooks landed in the northside median and was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.