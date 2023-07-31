86º
Medical Examiner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash outside Loop 1604

Crash happened on July 27 near the intersection of Culebra Road, Stillwater Parkway

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates crash on July 27, 2023 near the intersection of Culebra Road and Stillwater Parkway. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a motorcyclist that was killed in a crash with an SUV just outside Loop 1604 last week.

The motorcyclist was identified as Joshua Brooks, 43, of San Antonio.

SAPD responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Culebra Road and Stillwater Parkway.

Police said Brooks was speeding westbound when he crashed into the front passenger side of a Nissan Pathfinder turning left onto Stillwater Parkway.

Officials said Brooks landed in the northside median and was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

