Police looking for man accused of ramming SAPD detective’s vehicle during robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who they say struck a detective’s vehicle during a robbery.

The incident happened at 6:25 p.m. on June 26 at the Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 7500 block of NW Loop 410 on the West Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states that a man stole items from the store and was approached by employees as he tried to flee.

An undercover San Antonio police detective parked in front of the man’s vehicle to block him, and the officer attempted to make contact with him, the report states.

That’s when, police said, the robber revved his engine and drove into the detective’s vehicle, which was unmarked.

Police released surveillance photos of a man they believe is the suspect in the case and they are asking anyone with information about him to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

